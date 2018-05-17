SME Event - Winning public sector business - North East

The Government Commercial Function (GCF) in the North East is holding an engagement event for SMEs who are interested in winning public sector contracts on Wednesday 27th June 2018 at the Central Library in Newcastle.

SMEs will be able to meet with procurement experts from Government Departments and find out more about how to enter the supply chain.

The Crown Representative for SMEs, Emma Jones, will chair the event and speakers include: HMRC, Department for Education, North East Procurement Organisation, Crown Commercial Organisation. Ministry of Defence and DEFRA.

Delegates will be invited to attend for the whole day to access networking opportunities and visit buyer information stalls.

Three key information sessions will be held in the morning, early afternoon and late afternoon. Registration is required for each of these sessions.

Programme for the event

10.00 - Registration

10.20 - Opening & Welcome

Session 1 (limited places)

10.35 - Understanding Public Procurement

11.25 - Working with NEPO (North East Procurement Organisation)

11.55 - Refreshment Break

12.25 - Working with Crown Commercial Service (SME Policy)

12.45 - SME ‘inclusion’ policy within Central Government

13.15 - Lunch

Register for session 1.

Session 2 (limited places)

14.15 - ‘How I sold to Government’

14.45 - SME ‘inclusion’ policy within Central Government

15.15 - Working with Crown Commercial Service (Technology Procurement)

15.40 - Understanding Public Procurement

16.20 - Refreshment Break

Register for session 2.

Session 3 (limited places)

16.50 - Working with NEPO (North East Procurement Organisation)

17.20 - Crown Representative for SMEs, Emma Jones

17.45 - Panel Q&A session

Register for session 3.