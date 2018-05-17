News story
SME Event - Winning public sector business - North East
27 June 2018 - an information event for SMEs in the North East
The Government Commercial Function (GCF) in the North East is holding an engagement event for SMEs who are interested in winning public sector contracts on Wednesday 27th June 2018 at the Central Library in Newcastle.
SMEs will be able to meet with procurement experts from Government Departments and find out more about how to enter the supply chain.
The Crown Representative for SMEs, Emma Jones, will chair the event and speakers include: HMRC, Department for Education, North East Procurement Organisation, Crown Commercial Organisation. Ministry of Defence and DEFRA.
Delegates will be invited to attend for the whole day to access networking opportunities and visit buyer information stalls.
Three key information sessions will be held in the morning, early afternoon and late afternoon. Registration is required for each of these sessions.
Programme for the event
- 10.00 - Registration
- 10.20 - Opening & Welcome
Session 1 (limited places)
- 10.35 - Understanding Public Procurement
- 11.25 - Working with NEPO (North East Procurement Organisation)
- 11.55 - Refreshment Break
- 12.25 - Working with Crown Commercial Service (SME Policy)
- 12.45 - SME ‘inclusion’ policy within Central Government
- 13.15 - Lunch
Session 2 (limited places)
- 14.15 - ‘How I sold to Government’
- 14.45 - SME ‘inclusion’ policy within Central Government
- 15.15 - Working with Crown Commercial Service (Technology Procurement)
- 15.40 - Understanding Public Procurement
- 16.20 - Refreshment Break
Session 3 (limited places)
- 16.50 - Working with NEPO (North East Procurement Organisation)
- 17.20 - Crown Representative for SMEs, Emma Jones
- 17.45 - Panel Q&A session