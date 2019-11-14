SIR KENNETH BLOOMFIELD TO STEP DOWN FROM ICLVR

Secretary of State Julian Smith confirms today that he has received notification that Sir Kenneth Bloomfield intends to step down from the position of UK Commissioner to the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR).

The Secretary of State said: “Sir Kenneth has held the position of UK Commissioner from the very inception of the ICLVR with great passion, distinction and professionalism. This has been critical in the success of the work of the Commission, and its outstanding reputation not only in the UK but also internationally.

“I am grateful that Sir Kenneth will remain in post until his successor has been appointed.”

Sir Kenneth said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as Commissioner of the ICLVR but after twenty years it is time, reluctantly, to hand over the reins. I am proud of the work that has been done by the Commission and everyone involved, and I wish them every success for the future.”

The UK Government will begin the process of appointing a successor immediately.

