SIR KENNETH BLOOMFIELD TO STEP DOWN FROM ICLVR
Secretary of State Julian Smith confirms today that he has received notification that Sir Kenneth Bloomfield intends to step down from the position of UK Commissioner to the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR).
The Secretary of State said: “Sir Kenneth has held the position of UK Commissioner from the very inception of the ICLVR with great passion, distinction and professionalism. This has been critical in the success of the work of the Commission, and its outstanding reputation not only in the UK but also internationally.
“I am grateful that Sir Kenneth will remain in post until his successor has been appointed.”
Sir Kenneth said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as Commissioner of the ICLVR but after twenty years it is time, reluctantly, to hand over the reins. I am proud of the work that has been done by the Commission and everyone involved, and I wish them every success for the future.”
The UK Government will begin the process of appointing a successor immediately.
Notes to Editors
The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains was established by an intergovernmental agreement between the British and Irish Governments, signed on 27 April 1999, and by legislation enacted in the two jurisdictions. The Department of Justice and Equality, in conjunction with the Northern Ireland Office, provides financial support for the Commission. The Commission is responsible for facilitating the location of the remains of victims of paramilitary violence who were murdered and secretly buried arising from the conflict in Northern Ireland.
The Commission has in place a confidential free-phone number and post office box address through which information can be passed to it. Any such information will be treated in the strictest confidence and will not be used for any purpose other than locating the remains of victims.
Further information about the Commission and its activities and about the Disappeared is available at www.iclvr.ie.