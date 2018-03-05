Press release
Shorter hopes for a symbolic year for women in Lebanon
Shorter meets Geagea hopes it will be a symbolic year for women in Lebanon in the upcoming elections.
British Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter met with the leader of the Lebanese Forces Party Samir Geagea.
After the meeting Ambassador Shorter said:
I had a good meeting today with the head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea. Our discussions covered a range of issues including the upcoming parliamentary elections in May. I am hopeful that the Lebanese Forces are considering positively the inclusion of more female candidates on electoral lists.
It is a symbolic year for women in the UK with the celebration of 100 years of women suffrage. I hope it will be a symbolic year for women in Lebanon, with the elections representing an important opportunity to boost inclusion and representation of women.