Share your views on plans for the A417 Missing Link

On 15 February 2018 Highways England will launch a consultation on options to upgrade a three-mile stretch of the A417 near Birdlip in Gloucestershire.

Known locally as the ‘missing link’, this stretch of single carriageway road between the Brockworth bypass and Cowley roundabout restricts the flow of traffic on a key route which is otherwise dual carriageway. Upgrading this section to dual carriageway will help unlock Gloucestershire’s potential for growth and secure opportunities for housing and jobs, as well as improving life in local communities.

The A417 passes through the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and so any solution will be designed sensitively to meet the special character of the landscape, environment and history.

The improvement is being made possible by the Government’s £15bn investment in motorways and major A roads and will be delivered by Highways England.

Project manager Mike Goddard said:

Our plans will deliver reliable journey times between the Thames Valley and West Midlands, offer a safer journey for drivers and protect the special character of the landscape. Upgrading this route has been a key focus for the community and we would encourage as many people as possible to share their views on the different options to help us shape the best possible outcome.

Highways England is holding a public consultation between 15 February 2018 and 29 March 2018. Once the consultation officially launches, full details of the options for consideration and feedback forms will be available online via the scheme website, along with dates and venues public information exhibitions.

