Sexual assault sentence increased after Solicitor General’s referral

A man jailed for sexual assault has today had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred his sentence for being too low.

Philip Holt, 40, grabbed his victim while she was walking home through Prestwich. He physically restrained and groped her, but she was able to free her mouth and scream, causing Holt to flee. At this time he was already subject to a sexual harm prevention order, which prohibited him from approaching women in public.

Holt was originally sentenced at Manchester Crown Court in April, where he was given a sentence of 2 years 4 months’ imprisonment. Today, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 3 years 4 months.

Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said: