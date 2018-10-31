Sex offender has sentence increased following Solicitor General’s referral

A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal as unduly lenient.

Tony Baker, now 50, carried out a series of sexual assaults against the victim over a period of several years.

Baker was originally sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court in August, where he was given 2 years and 3 months imprisonment. Today, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 4 years imprisonment.

Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said:

“Baker repeatedly sexually abused his victim over a number of years, robbing her of her youth. Thanks to the Court of Appeal’s decision today I am satisfied that justice has been done and seen to be done by those who have suffered at his hands.”