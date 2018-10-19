September 2018 Transaction Data

In September: HM Land Registry completed more than 1,648,660 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 377,136

HM Land Registry completed 1,648,666 applications in September compared with 1,746,974 in August and 1,586,987 last September, of which:

376,588 were applications for register updates compared with 393,233 in August

788,359 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 838,122 in August

213,568 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 226,859 in August

22,838 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 27,275 in August

Applications by region and country

Region/country July applications August applications September applications South East 412,457 402,692 377,136 Greater London 342,764 327,388 310,343 North West 199,371 196,595 189,484 South West 175,922 173,062 158,954 West Midlands 153,247 149,801 141,033 Yorkshire and the Humber 138,612 135,462 129,227 East Midlands 129,991 125,704 118,340 North 84,004 82,370 76,485 Wales 81,079 81,297 77,032 East Anglia 77,226 72,476 70,494 Isles of Scilly 109 52 56 England and Wales (not assigned) 73 75 82 Total 1,794,855 1,746,974 1,648,666

Top 5 local authority areas

Top 5 local authority areas July applications Top 5 local authority areas August applications Top 5 local authority areas September applications Birmingham 27,538 Birmingham 26,892 Birmingham 26,138 City of Westminster 22,955 City of Westminster 23,912 City of Westminster 23,098 Leeds 21,258 Leeds 20,833 Leeds 20,393 Cornwall 18,581 Cornwall 18,367 Manchester 17,318 Manchester 18,026 Manchester 17,578 Cornwall 17,024

Top 5 customers

Top 5 customers July applications Top 5 customers August applications Top 5 customers September applications Enact 55,674 Enact 56,544 Enact 50,715 Infotrack Limited 30,027 Infotrack Limited 30,749 Infotrack limited 34,155 O’Neill Patient 28,146 O’Neill Patient 27,267 O’Neill Patient 25,931 Optima Legal Services 26,763 Optima Legal Services 24,984 Optima Legal Services 23,915 TM Group (UK) Ltd 24,461 Eversheds LLP 20,019 TM Group (UK) Ltd 20,848

Next publication

Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The October Data will be published at 11am on Friday 21 November 2018.