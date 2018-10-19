News story
September 2018 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in September 2018.
In September:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,648,660 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 377,136
HM Land Registry completed 1,648,666 applications in September compared with 1,746,974 in August and 1,586,987 last September, of which:
- 376,588 were applications for register updates compared with 393,233 in August
- 788,359 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 838,122 in August
- 213,568 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 226,859 in August
- 22,838 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 27,275 in August
Applications by region and country
|Region/country
|July applications
|August applications
|September applications
|South East
|412,457
|402,692
|377,136
|Greater London
|342,764
|327,388
|310,343
|North West
|199,371
|196,595
|189,484
|South West
|175,922
|173,062
|158,954
|West Midlands
|153,247
|149,801
|141,033
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|138,612
|135,462
|129,227
|East Midlands
|129,991
|125,704
|118,340
|North
|84,004
|82,370
|76,485
|Wales
|81,079
|81,297
|77,032
|East Anglia
|77,226
|72,476
|70,494
|Isles of Scilly
|109
|52
|56
|England and Wales (not assigned)
|73
|75
|82
|Total
|1,794,855
|1,746,974
|1,648,666
Top 5 local authority areas
|Top 5 local authority areas
|July applications
|Top 5 local authority areas
|August applications
|Top 5 local authority areas
|September applications
|Birmingham
|27,538
|Birmingham
|26,892
|Birmingham
|26,138
|City of Westminster
|22,955
|City of Westminster
|23,912
|City of Westminster
|23,098
|Leeds
|21,258
|Leeds
|20,833
|Leeds
|20,393
|Cornwall
|18,581
|Cornwall
|18,367
|Manchester
|17,318
|Manchester
|18,026
|Manchester
|17,578
|Cornwall
|17,024
Top 5 customers
|Top 5 customers
|July applications
|Top 5 customers
|August applications
|Top 5 customers
|September applications
|Enact
|55,674
|Enact
|56,544
|Enact
|50,715
|Infotrack Limited
|30,027
|Infotrack Limited
|30,749
|Infotrack limited
|34,155
|O’Neill Patient
|28,146
|O’Neill Patient
|27,267
|O’Neill Patient
|25,931
|Optima Legal Services
|26,763
|Optima Legal Services
|24,984
|Optima Legal Services
|23,915
|TM Group (UK) Ltd
|24,461
|Eversheds LLP
|20,019
|TM Group (UK) Ltd
|20,848
Next publication
Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The October Data will be published at 11am on Friday 21 November 2018.
Published 19 October 2018