September 2018 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in September 2018.

Published 19 October 2018
In September:

  • HM Land Registry completed more than 1,648,660 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 377,136

HM Land Registry completed 1,648,666 applications in September compared with 1,746,974 in August and 1,586,987 last September, of which:

  • 376,588 were applications for register updates compared with 393,233 in August
  • 788,359 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 838,122 in August
  • 213,568 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 226,859 in August
  • 22,838 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 27,275 in August

Applications by region and country

Region/country July applications August applications September applications
South East 412,457 402,692 377,136
Greater London 342,764 327,388 310,343
North West 199,371 196,595 189,484
South West 175,922 173,062 158,954
West Midlands 153,247 149,801 141,033
Yorkshire and the Humber 138,612 135,462 129,227
East Midlands 129,991 125,704 118,340
North 84,004 82,370 76,485
Wales 81,079 81,297 77,032
East Anglia 77,226 72,476 70,494
Isles of Scilly 109 52 56
England and Wales (not assigned) 73 75 82
Total 1,794,855 1,746,974 1,648,666

Top 5 local authority areas

Top 5 local authority areas July applications Top 5 local authority areas August applications Top 5 local authority areas September applications
Birmingham 27,538 Birmingham 26,892 Birmingham 26,138
City of Westminster 22,955 City of Westminster 23,912 City of Westminster 23,098
Leeds 21,258 Leeds 20,833 Leeds 20,393
Cornwall 18,581 Cornwall 18,367 Manchester 17,318
Manchester 18,026 Manchester 17,578 Cornwall 17,024

Top 5 customers

Top 5 customers July applications Top 5 customers August applications Top 5 customers September applications
Enact 55,674 Enact 56,544 Enact 50,715
Infotrack Limited 30,027 Infotrack Limited 30,749 Infotrack limited 34,155
O’Neill Patient 28,146 O’Neill Patient 27,267 O’Neill Patient 25,931
Optima Legal Services 26,763 Optima Legal Services 24,984 Optima Legal Services 23,915
TM Group (UK) Ltd 24,461 Eversheds LLP 20,019 TM Group (UK) Ltd 20,848

Access the full dataset on data.gov.uk.

Next publication

Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The October Data will be published at 11am on Friday 21 November 2018.

