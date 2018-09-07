Sentence increased for Manchester man who fractured baby's skull

A man who was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm on a young baby has today had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred the case to the Court of Appeal as too low.

Stephen Wenlock attacked the baby girl in Manchester when she was just over a month old, causing multiple skull fractures and bleeding and swelling to her brain.

A toxicological examination found Wenlock had taken amphetamine at the time of the attack.

In June, Wenlock was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment at Manchester Crown Court. After today’s hearing, the Court of Appeal has increased his sentence to 10 years.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said:

“I am pleased the Court of Appeal has agreed to increase the sentence for this brutal attack on a vulnerable baby girl. I hope this sends a clear message that such abuse will not be tolerated.”