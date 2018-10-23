Sellafield plant to be celebrated in new exhibition

It will celebrate the plant’s immense contribution to the global nuclear industry.

Running at the Beacon Museum, Whitehaven, from 16 November, it features works by artists from the UK and Japan.

Thorp began operations in 1994. It reprocessed (or recycled) spent nuclear fuel from 34 plants around the world.It is one of only two commercial reprocessing sites in existence.

Its switch-off next month is a key step in the transformation of Sellafield Ltd from nuclear operator to environmental restoration business.

The exhibition features sculptures, relief printing, collages, textural canvases, paintings, and sketches.

Each piece has been individually commissioned to convey a moment in the life of the plant.

Jamie Reed, Sellafield Ltd’s head of development and community relations, said:

The end of reprocessing at Thorp is one of the most important events in Sellafield’s history. After the closure of Calder Hall, it’s the biggest change to our site in the 21st century. The plant has made a huge contribution to west Cumbria in terms of jobs, skills, pride, and prestige. The Art of Reprocessing will celebrate its unique achievements and the people who made it possible.

Hollie Morton-O’fee, an art and design student at Egremont’s West Lakes Academy sixth has created a lab coat textile piece for the exhibition.

Taiwanese-born illustrator Chiyun Yeh, who lives in Tokyo, has used her work to explore the relationship between the UK and Japan.

The Art of Reprocessing opens with a VIP preview event on Friday, 16 November.

It will be open to the public from Saturday, 17 November to early January 2019. A smaller version of the exhibition will stay open until March 2019.

Copeland residents can visit for free with the Copeland Pass. To register, take proof of residence to the Beacon admissions desk.