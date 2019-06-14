Sellafield Ltd hosts Cumbrian business summit

Business leaders saw first-hand how our social impact programme is changing lives in West Cumbria.

The trip was part of the CBI’s regular group meeting, which was hosted this time by Sellafield Ltd.

Jamie Reed, head of corporate affairs, updated members on how Sellafield is transforming from a commercial reprocessing business to a remediation and waste management site.

He explained how this transition is supporting jobs and opportunities in our current and future workforce and in our supply chain.

The group were taken on a bus tour of education and economic development projects across West Cumbria which have been supported by us and our owner, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

The tour included:

Construction Skills Centre

Energy Coast University Technical College

Energus Apprentice Training Centre

A site earmarked for a possible Heathrow Airport construction hub

Whitehaven Bus Station/Watershed project

Campus Whitehaven

Jamie said:

It was a pleasure to host the CBI and to give members a flavour of the work we are doing to support our communities. Our priority will always be the safe and secure clean-up of the Sellafield site, but we are also committed to ensuring our communities derive the maximum benefit from the work we do. We are particularly focused on education, skills, and business development projects, which will help create a resilient and diversified local economy which benefits from Sellafield but is not reliant on it.