Sellafield keeps door open for small firms

The second Director’s Forum builds on the success of a previous event, which saw the launch of the new LINC platform, providing a direct route into opportunities at Sellafield.

The latest session will be held on Monday 19th March at Energus in Workington, and is now open for registration.

Emma-Jayne Gooch, Head of Supply Chain Development and Innovation said:

The last event brought the supply chain directly in contact with our project teams, and through workshops gave them an opportunity tell us how we can be a better client. The response was overwhelming. Smaller companies can see that we are doing things differently, so there is a real appetite to build on momentum and keep the lines of communication open.

The first Directors Forum in September was attended by more than 350 people.

Following the event, B2B and React Engineering used the new LINC platform to submit a proposal for work at the site, and secured a contract within four days.

Emma-Jayne added;

The first opportunity published in the LINC scheme, and the incredible speed at which it was awarded, shows that we are really taking action to help them win work. This second session will provide a clearer look at procurement opportunities through an improved ‘Procurements on a Page’ scheme. Our innovation team and ‘value stream’ leads will also be on hand to provide an insight to changes at Sellafield Ltd. It promises to be a vibrant, engaging and informative event so we would encourage businesses to register. Due to the anticipated interest we will be restricting registration to two directors from each organisation.

To register for the event go to book.

For more information on LINC with Sellafield, visit ‘How to do business with Sellafield Ltd’