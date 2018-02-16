Sellafield incident report - powder spillage (15 January 2018)

Sellafield incident report – bottle spillage

During routine sampling work in a Sellafield drum filling area, a bottle containing uranium trioxide powder accidentally fell to the floor causing approximately 100-150g to spill out.

The operator handling the samples was wearing the correct personal protective equipment and the correct safety procedures were followed.

There was no personal contamination or ingestion by the operator and the contamination was contained in the immediate work area. An investigation has been carried out, and we are now considering the actions required to address the findings.

The event has been rated 0 (anomaly) on the International Nuclear Events Scale

Sellafield is regulated by the Office for Nuclear Regulation and the Environment Agency

See details of incidents at Sellafield before 1 August 2017