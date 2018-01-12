News story
Sell out success at Severn Tolls event
Capacity audience expected at UK Government event to champion cross border growth
A sell out audience from both sides of the River Severn will be on hand at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport later this month when the UK Government hosts the first Severn Growth Summit (22 Jan).
350 delegates have signed up to attend the inaugural event hosted by the Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns to explore how links between the South Wales and South West England economies can be strengthened following the announcement of the abolition of the Severn Tolls later this year.
Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:
I am delighted to see such a positive response from communities to this first sell out event. The fact the event has sold out so quickly is a clear demonstration of the appetite to bring people and industry closer together on both sides of the border. That is what the Severn Growth Summit is all about.
This event signals the start of an important conversation that will transform the joint economic and cultural prospects of South Wales and the South West of England. Boosting the local economy by over £100m each and every year by this major UK Government policy decision is a clear message that Wales is open for business.
I look forward to welcoming partners from both sides of the Wales-England border to the Summit and hope that we seize this opportunity to think big to make our economies stronger, more dynamic and fit for the future.