Secretary of State writes to Commissioner for Victims and Survivors
Karen Bradley has written to the Commissioner for Victims and Survivors regarding advice on a pension for injured victims in Northern Ireland
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has written to the Commissioner for Victims and Survivors, Judith Thompson, to request formally that she prepare advice under article 6(4) of the Victims and Survivors Order 2006. The letter has been deposited in the libraries of both Houses of Parliament.
Published 25 May 2018