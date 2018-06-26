Secretary of State welcomes FinTrU announcement

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP said:

Today’s announcement is fantastic news for Belfast, Derry-Londonderry and indeed the entire Northern Ireland economy.

Over the next five years, more than 600 new jobs will be created and over £15million in additional annual salaries will be generated for the local economy. On top of this, FinTrU will benefit from a projected £20million in additional export sales.