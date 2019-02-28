Secretary of State sets out draft budget for Northern Ireland

This will ensure good governance and stable public finances in the absence of devolved government. This fair and balanced budget will provide:

£140m of new funding to support the delivery of financially stable public finances in Northern Ireland

Increases of 3.8% to the health budget and 1.1% to the education budget.

Increases in cash terms for the Department of Justice, Department for Infrastructure, Department for the Economy and, Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

The Secretary of State, the Rt Hon Karen Bradley, said:

I am working hard to restore devolved government in Northern Ireland at the earliest opportunity. I firmly believe that this is the best, long-term plan for the people of Northern Ireland. In the absence of devolved government, I have been clear that I will continue to take the urgent and necessary decisions to ensure good governance and stable public services. This Budget delivers £140m of new funding to support the delivery of stable public finances and ensures a real-term increase for vital public services, such as health and education. This Budget does not remove the pressing need to see locally-elected politicians back at Stormont, taking important decisions on behalf of the people who elected them. This is my absolute priority.

Alongside the draft budget, the Secretary of State has introduced two Bills: a finance Bill legislating for the final departmental spending in 2018-19; and a Regional Rates and Energy Bill. This provides the required legislation to collect rates and to continue the Northern Ireland Non-Domestic Renewable Heating Incentive (RHI) scheme into 2019/20 as announced by the Department for Economy.

The legislation has its First Reading today, and will be debated in the House of Commons on Tuesday (Budget Bill) and Wednesday (Regional Rates and Energy Bill).

Key benefits of the 2019-20 budget