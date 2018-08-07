Secretary of State Greg Clark visits Sellafield's iconic legacy facilities

Mr Clark’s visit included a rare glimpse inside the First Generation Magnox Storage Pond (FGMSP).

The open-air pond was originally used to store used nuclear fuel from the Magnox reactors - the UK’s first generation of nuclear power stations that generated low-carbon electricity for more than half a century.

Now 66 years old, the FGMSP is one of a number of buildings prioritised for clean-up by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA).

Secretary of State met with staff from the First Generation Magnox Storage Pond during the Sellafield visit

Accompanied by the NDA’s Chief Executive, David Peattie, Mr Clark learned about the progress being made in cleaning up Sellafield and how the latest cutting-edge technology is helping to do the work quicker, safer and more cost-effectively.

ROVs at Sellafield

Working to overcome the unique decommissioning challenges at Sellafield has also allowed the NDA, and the supply chain, to develop export opportunities for this new technology, as part of its contribution to implementing the Nuclear Sector Deal.

During the day the Secretary of State also met with Sellafield’s Chief Executive Paul Foster and key employees including apprentices and new recruits starting out in the nuclear sector.

David Peattie said:

The Secretary of State’s visit to Sellafield was a chance for us to demonstrate the fantastic progress being made in decommissioning the site, as well as how the knowledge and expertise within our industry makes the UK a world-leader in nuclear decommissioning.

Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said: