News story
Secretary of State Greg Clark visits Sellafield's iconic legacy facilities
The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark, was given an insight into the complexities of the Cumbrian nuclear plant.
Mr Clark’s visit included a rare glimpse inside the First Generation Magnox Storage Pond (FGMSP).
The open-air pond was originally used to store used nuclear fuel from the Magnox reactors - the UK’s first generation of nuclear power stations that generated low-carbon electricity for more than half a century.
Now 66 years old, the FGMSP is one of a number of buildings prioritised for clean-up by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA).
Accompanied by the NDA’s Chief Executive, David Peattie, Mr Clark learned about the progress being made in cleaning up Sellafield and how the latest cutting-edge technology is helping to do the work quicker, safer and more cost-effectively.
Working to overcome the unique decommissioning challenges at Sellafield has also allowed the NDA, and the supply chain, to develop export opportunities for this new technology, as part of its contribution to implementing the Nuclear Sector Deal.
During the day the Secretary of State also met with Sellafield’s Chief Executive Paul Foster and key employees including apprentices and new recruits starting out in the nuclear sector.
David Peattie said:
The Secretary of State’s visit to Sellafield was a chance for us to demonstrate the fantastic progress being made in decommissioning the site, as well as how the knowledge and expertise within our industry makes the UK a world-leader in nuclear decommissioning.
Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said:
Decommissioning is a crucial leg of the nuclear journey and the highly-skilled and committed team at Sellafield are using cutting-edge technology to ensure they meet the highest safety standards and lead the world in decommissioning.
This important work is in huge demand around the world and our landmark Nuclear Sector Deal sets out how the government and the sector can work together to target this opportunity.
Last updated 7 August 2018 + show all updates
- Update to the news story following amendment to text
- First published.