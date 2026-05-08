Second World War veterans to travel to overseas commemorations paid for by the Government

Second World War veterans will travel overseas for commemorations of the Normandy Landings and the Battle of Arnhem, paid for by the Government.

This commitment ensures that those who served can attend remembrance ceremonies in Europe, returning to sites of profound historical and personal importance.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) will provide the funding to the Royal British Legion, which offers lifelong support and expert advice to the Armed Forces community including serving personnel, veterans, their families and the bereaved.

The Royal British Legion will give the funding to charities such as The Spirit of Normandy Trust and The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans to make the visits to commemorative events possible.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

VE Day reminds the nation of the importance of coming together to honour those who secured our freedom more than eight decades ago. Standing at Utah Beach during previous D-Day commemorations, I was struck by the extraordinary courage of those who came ashore in 1944 – young men facing unimaginable danger to secure the freedoms we endure today. While we can never repay the depth of their service, I am determined to ensure we honour our Second World War veterans and their extraordinary contribution to our freedom.

The funding follows the 2025 publication of a 10-year Veterans Strategy and the Strategic Defence Review, which commit to use a whole-of-society approach to defence and celebrate the contribution of veterans to the community and national security. The government is investing record levels in veterans, with Office for Veterans’ Affairs in the MOD rolling out a new £50m support system called VALOUR across the UK.

Minister for Veterans and People, Louise Sandher-Jones MP said:

We are delivering on our promise in our Veterans Strategy, providing visible support to the devoted veterans who have served in our Armed Forces. This government is renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve, and our actions are guided by the change that veterans want to see. I have seen firsthand how important these commemorations are to our veterans and am committed to supporting their continued attendance.

With the number of living Second World War veterans declining, the government recognises the importance of supporting them to pass on their legacy to future generations.

The enduring relationship between the UK and its Armed Forces remains invaluable and must be protected.

This essential defence funding enables veterans to return to the places where they served, honour those who did not come home, and reconnect with their shared history.

From the beaches of Normandy to battlefields in Europe, these journeys are a vital act of remembrance.

Richard Palusinski, Chairman, Spirit of Normandy Trust said:

Over the many years that I have been taking veterans to Normandy for the annual D-Day commemorations I have come to understand that they make the trip each year not out of any sense of bravado, but to remember those who paid the ultimate price. As a small charity we have limited ability to raise the necessary funds to ensure a safe and meaningful pilgrimage for the veterans, particularly as they have reached a great age and their needs are more complex. The funding from the Office for Veterans Affairs is vital, enabling us to embark or the pilgrimages with confidence and give the veterans the opportunity to honour their friends.

Steve Baynes, the Royal British Legion’s Head of Grants, said:

The freedoms we enjoy today would not have been possible without the courage and sacrifice of the Second World War generation, and as the nation’s champion of Remembrance, the RBL is dedicated to ensuring their legacy is always remembered. We’re proud to be working with the Office for Veterans’ Affairs to ensure those who served can attend commemorative events across Europe, and delighted to be collaborating with the Spirit of Normandy Trust and the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, whose long-standing experience in organising these deeply meaningful visits is invaluable.

This government remains committed to supporting veterans emotionally and financially as they continue to pay their respects through these annual pilgrimages.