Second World War veterans to receive government support for overseas remembrance events

Government to fund Second World War veterans’ to travel to overseas commemorative events

Announcement forms part of Ministers’ drive to renew the nation’s contract with those who have served, ahead of Veterans Strategy launch on Monday 10 November

Commitment will ensure veterans can “remember, reconnect and pay their respects

Second World War veterans will be supported by the Government to travel to overseas commemorative events, ensuring those who served in that conflict can attend remembrance ceremonies whilst they are still able.

The Government recognises the profound importance of enabling World War II Veterans to pay their respects at the sites where they served and where their comrades fell.

The announcement comes ahead of the publication of the government’s new Veterans Strategy on Monday 10 November, which will outline further ambitions on celebrating veterans and recognising them as a strategic national asset.

Minister of State, Lord Coaker announced the commitment following his attendance at several European commemorations earlier this year, where he witnessed first-hand the importance of these events for veterans.

Lord Coaker said:

This year’s Second World War commemorations in Europe reminded the nation of the importance of coming together to honour those who saved our country from Nazi tyranny 80 years ago. I have had the privilege to attend commemorations marking the Polish contribution to Operation Market Garden in Poland, the Battle of Arnhem in the Netherlands, and the liberation of Bergen-Belsen in Germany. These events strengthen ties with NATO allies, but also at a human level, to recognise the extraordinary courage and contribution of Allied nations in achieving peace. This government will support those remaining veterans of the Second World War who wish to travel to overseas commemorative events next year and beyond. Our upcoming Veterans Strategy will outline further ambitions on celebrating veterans and recognising them as a strategic national asset. While we can never repay their generation, we are committed to helping them to remember, reconnect and pay their respects in the place where so many fell for our freedom.

Minister for Veterans and People, Louise Sandher-Jones, said:

Having attended the Afghanistan memorial event at the National Memorial Arboretum and felt the power of marking such anniversaries alongside those you served with, I understand how vital these occasions are for our Second World War veterans too. That’s why this government is committed to funding travel support for Second World War veterans attending overseas remembrance events, starting next year. This is about ensuring that those who gave so much can return to honour the friends they lost whilst they still can. Our forthcoming Veterans Strategy will set out how we’re putting veterans at the heart of this government’s priorities – and supporting our Second World War generation to attend these commemorations is where that commitment begins.

Veteran Jack Mortimer, 102, from Leeds, who was a corporal with the Royal Army Ordnance Corps during World War Two and was part of the Allied forces that landed on Sword Beach on D-Day on 6 June 1944, welcomed the announcement.