Second phase of work to transform Worthy Down gathers pace

Thanks to the Skanska, Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), AECOM (DIO’s Project Support Partner) and Defence College of Logistics, Policing and Administration Project teams, tranche two of the building works is well underway as part of the £300 million scheme.

The facilities under construction include: a combined medical, dental, and physical training centre; three Single Living Accommodation (SLA) units; the Officers’ and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers’ (SNCO) mess; a Band and drill area; Headquarters building; and Navy Catering Services Realistic Working Environment space.

The works, which will see the new buildings completed from late 2019 through to early 2020, have included the demolition of several existing structures with 96 per cent of the materials being recycled, all while keeping the camp fully operational.

The Band Facility and Drill Shed under construction at Worthy Down. Copyright Skanska 2019

In this phase of works almost 500 bed spaces will be created to accommodate personnel from HMS Raleigh, Princess Royal Barracks, and RAF Halton. The SLA is being constructed using a combination of traditional build and modular methodology, which, due to the offsite method of construction, facilitates smoother programme delivery, provides enhanced finished quality, and reduces carbon emissions.

Another key building in tranche two is the combined medical, dental, and physical training centre which will contribute to the health and wellbeing of all personnel, offering leading-edge equipment and expertise and, when operational, will support the planned increase in capacity at the camp.

Paul Weale, Project Director, said:

The buildings we are creating in tranche two combine traditional and modern methods of construction. They will enable the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and DIO to welcome many more people to Worthy Down.

Tranche two is very important in terms of our plans to help relocate people to Worthy Down and it’s great to see the scheme progressing so well.

Matthew Richardson, DIO’s Principal Project Manager, said:

DIO supports Service personnel by providing and improving living, working and training facilities: including single living and service family accommodation. As the project continues to deliver and site capacity increases, we look forward to seeing more people experience the fantastic new facilities.

Re-building Worthy Down is one part of a two-part scheme for the DIO Project named Wellesley. The second is the development of a new community called Mindenhurst, in Deepcut, Surrey, where the MOD is vacating Princess Royal Barracks. Combined, the two parts will help the MOD to rationalise its estate and improve its training provision and living quarters.