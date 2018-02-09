Second chance to have your say on A1 upgrade near Gateshead

The planned Highways England improvements will provide additional capacity, and improve journey times and safety while supporting economic growth in the region.

The existing dual carriageway will have extra lanes added between Birtley (junction 65) and Coal House (junction 67). Allerdene Railway Bridge which carries the A1 over the East Coast railway line will also be replaced as part of the project.

Following a series of consultation events back in 2016, 73% of residents agreed with Option 1A, where Allerdene Railway Bridge will be reconstructed south of its current location and replacing Smithy Lane overbridge. This option has now been developed further and these plans will be on show at a series of consultation events which will take place later this month.

Highways England project manager Nicola Wilkes said:

We would really like people to come along to these public consultation events which are being held over 2 weeks. These events are a chance for local people to have a look at the more detailed plans we have pulled together for the proposals and to give us their feedback. Anyone that can’t make these events can also let us know their feedback online on the scheme webpage.

Details of the events are available on the consultation page.

Two options were presented at the events held back in 2016 with the only difference being where Allerdene Railway Bridge would be built. Option 1B included building a temporary railway bridge and then building the permanent structure in the same place as it is now.

The consultation started on Thursday 8 February 2018 and will finish on Friday 23 March 2018.

For more details on the A1 Birtley to Coal House scheme, which is due to start late 2020, and to fill out the online consultation, please visit the scheme webpage.

