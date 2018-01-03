Sean Dennehey awarded CBE

Sean Dennehey, the IPO ’s Deputy Chief Executive, received a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for services to intellectual property in the New Year’s Honours list.

Sean first joined the IPO as a patent examiner in 1978, when the office was based in London. He then moved to Newport in 1991 when the department transferred to its present South Wales base. Sean became Director of Patents in 2004 and Deputy Chief Executive in 2007. He also served as Chief Executive on several occasions, most recently when John Alty left in 2016.

Sean had this to say: