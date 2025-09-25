Scottish soldiers buried in France on the 110th anniversary of their deaths

Lieutenant ( Lt ) James Grant Allan, 9th Battalion, Gordon Highlanders and Lance Corporal ( LCpl ) Gordon McPherson, 7th Battalion, Cameron Highlanders, were laid to rest alongside their comrades exactly 110 years after they were killed in action. The service was supported by serving soldiers from 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Soldiers from 4th Bn The Royal Regiment of Scotland stand at ease whilst Padre Thomas Wilde CF leads the service for Lt Allan, LCpl McPherson, and their unknown comrades (Crown Copyright)

Lt Allan left Edinburgh University to join the Gordon Highlanders in 1914, when war was declared. He joined at the same time as his brother Nimmo, and they both went to fight in France.

He was killed on 25 September 1915, the first day of the Battle of Loos. A friend and fellow officer wrote “Jim’s men thought the world of him” and continued “I have gained from his friendship…He may have left this world but only to go to a freer one…I have been strengthened by the thought of him, or his presence”.

He was identified after artefacts found with the casualties suggested one was an officer, which narrowed their search. The families of the battalion’s 14 missing officers were traced and tested, with Lt Allan’s family proving a positive match.

LCpl McPherson was working as a tobacconist when he joined the Cameron Highlanders in November 1914 alongside his two brothers and their father. He too was killed on 25 September 1915, a fellow soldier of his machine-gun section, described him as “the life and soul of the section. His imitations of Charles Chaplin were enjoyed very much by his comrades. His favourite song, ‘Trumpeter, what are you sounding now!’, grew to be the most popular song in the section…It was Gordon’s song. We can’t sing it now.”

LCpl McPherson was identified by a small set of buttons from the Newcastle Corporation Tramway that he had in his pocket at the time of his death. After studying the 1911 census, the War Detectives discovered that LCpl McPherson’s father worked for the Tramway so a DNA test was sent to the next of kin, which came back positive.

All the soldiers buried today were discovered during construction work for a new hospital on the outskirts of Lens.

The service was organised by the MOD ’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre ( JCCC ), also known as the ‘ MOD War Detectives’.

Nicola Nash, MOD War Detective said:

Lt Allan and LCpl McPherson have both been buried today 110 years after they were killed. With half a million British servicemen still missing from the First World War, every identity we make is a huge achievement. It has been a real privilege to give closure to their families and lay these heros to rest with honour.

Nicholas Allan, great-nephew Lt James Allan, said:

I feel very moved and honoured by the work of the MOD that it is honouring this great-uncle of mine who I barely knew existed. I feel a profound sense that something has been completed. It speaks to me of all those whose bodies were never found, I feel we’re completing something for them too.

Alistair McPherson, great-nephew of LCpl Gordan McPherson, said:

It’s been emotional in a good way, We have known Gordon all our lives because of the letters we have got, and it’s just wonderful to have found him. He’s no longer lost.

Lt Laura Donovan presents the flag from LCpl McPherson's coffin to his great-nephew Alistair (Crown Copyright)

Jeremy Prince, CWGC France Area Director, said: