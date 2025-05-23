Scottish shipbuilding security and economy boost as warship named

Thousands of Scottish shipbuilders are delivering innovative warships that will protect Britain’s vital interests for decades to come, as HMS Glasgow was officially named in a ceremony at BAE Systems’ Glasgow shipyards (Thurs 22 May).

HMS Glasgow is the first of eight Type 26 frigates, representing a £7.9 billion investment in British shipbuilding, directly supporting 1,700 skilled jobs in Glasgow and a further 2,300 roles across the UK maritime supply chain until 2035.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry Maria Eagle said:

The Type 26 programme demonstrates how Scotland’s world-class shipbuilding expertise contributes to both our national security and economic prosperity, delivering on the government’s Plan for Change. With thousands of high-skilled jobs supported in Glasgow and beyond, this programme showcases Scotland’s vital role in UK defence manufacturing.

HMS Glasgow will provide critical protection for the UK’s continuous at-sea deterrent and Carrier Strike Group with unparalleled anti-submarine warfare capabilities, ensuring maritime security well into the 2060s.

The Type 26 programme has transformed into a 29-ship global endeavour after Australia and Canada selected the design for their future frigates, creating significant export opportunities for the UK supply chain.

Defence spending in Scotland currently totals £2.1 billion annually, supporting over 11,000 industry jobs and employing more than 14,000 military and civilian personnel across strategic sites including HMNB Clyde, RAF Lossiemouth and the Clyde shipbuilding centre.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said:

It was an honour to represent the UK Government at the naming of the first of the Royal Navy’s new Type 26 frigates, HMS Glasgow. Scotland is the beating heart of military shipbuilding, with eight Type 26 ships being built by BAE Systems in Glasgow and five Type 31 frigates by Babcock International in Rosyth. Economic growth and national security are UK Government priorities and our multi-billion pound investment in Scotland’s best in world shipbuilding and wider defence sectors will play a crucial role in delivering our Plan for Change by supporting thousands of skilled jobs and investing in our communities for years to come. The skills, expertise and innovation in Scottish shipyards is clear to see and our new Brand Scotland campaign will build on that success and help the sector export its world-class technology internationally.

The eight City class frigates will form the backbone of the Royal Navy’s surface fleet once construction is completed by the mid-2030s, replacing the aging Type 23 ASW frigates with vessels equipped with sophisticated weapons systems, advanced sensors and state-of-the-art communications technology.

As part of the Government’s Plan for Change, the defence industry will continue to drive innovation and job creation across Scotland, supporting a broad range of economic benefits including apprenticeships, skills development and regional prosperity.

All eight Type 26 frigates will be based at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth following completion, with HMS Glasgow expected to be operational by 2028.