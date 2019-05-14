Scottish Secretary welcomes May 2019 Labour Market Statistics

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that Scotland’s overall labour market provides a positive picture. Scotland’s unemployment rate at 3.2% is the lowest on record and below that of the UK as a whole at 3.8%. Furthermore, the number of people employed in Scotland is close to the recent record high at 2,682,000. Although, Scotland’s employment rate, at 75.4%, remains below the UK’s rate at 76.1%.

Responding to the figures the Scottish Secretary said: