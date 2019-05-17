Scottish Secretary visits Loch Ryan port

Yesterday [Thursday 16 May] Mr Mundell was given a tour of the facilities at Loch Ryan port by the Stena Line Operations Manager, Andy Kane. He gave an insight into the work that goes into running this vital trading route for many Scottish companies.

Like thousands of people every day Mr Mundell travelled on the ferry as he made his way to the first Board of Trade to be in held in Belfast. The Board of Trade, chaired by the International Trade Secretary, Dr Liam Fox, champions exports, inward investment and outward direct investment to deliver economic growth and prosperity across the whole of the United Kingdom.

Mr Mundell said: