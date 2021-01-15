Scottish Secretary thanks Covid testing staff in Dumfries

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has today [Friday 15 January] visited a new UK Government testing site in Dumfries to thank frontline testing staff and learn more about a UK-wide drive to improve accessibility of testing for local communities.

The new testing site at Brooms Road carpark in Dumfries (DG1 2LB) is the UK Government’s twenty fifth walk-through centre in Scotland. It joins a network of six drive through sites and around 20 mobile units across Scotland, plus the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab which to date has processed more than five million tests.

In Scotland, the UK Government is providing all Covid testing and test processing outside of the NHS. Around two thirds of all daily tests are provided by the UK Government, in support of Scotland’s health services.

Following his visit, Mr Jack said:

The UK Government is doing everything it can to support people in all parts of the UK through the pandemic. Testing will continue to play an important role in how we manage the virus alongside the roll out of vaccines. This new walk-through site in the centre of Dumfries will make it easier for people in Dumfries and Galloway to access a test, helping them to protect themselves, their local community and the NHS. I was very pleased to see for myself how testing is being rolled out across Scotland, and to thank the frontline staff who have been working tirelessly since the summer to provide this vital service. Hope is on the horizon with vaccines, with the great news that the Queen of the South Arena is to be turned into a mass vaccination centre. By continuing to pull together we will get through this.

Tests must be booked in advance at NHS Inform or by calling 0800 028 2816. People should only book at test if they have coronavirus symptoms (a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste).