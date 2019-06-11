News story
Scottish Secretary David Mundell responds to Labour Market Statistics
Scottish Secretary David Mundell responds to latest Labour Market Statistics.
For the three months to April, Scotland’s overall labour market provides a strong and stable picture: employment increased robustly (+26,000); unemployment fell marginally (-3,000) and activity increased robustly too (+23,000). In addition, monthly claimant count numbers are worsening over the month of May, as there are 106,500 people in Scotland claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance and out-of-work Universal Credit (seasonally adjusted); this is up 1,300 on the month of May (provisional) and 18,500 up on the year before.
As a result, Scotland’s unemployment rate at 3.3% is the close to the recent record low and remains below that of the UK as a whole at 3.8%. Furthermore, the number of people employed in Scotland is at a new record high at 2,702,000. Although, Scotland’s employment rate, at 75.9%, remains just below the UK’s rate at 76.1%.
Responding to the figures the Scottish Secretary said:
It is encouraging to see that the number of people employed in Scotland is at a record high, while unemployment continues to fall.
The UK Government is investing in Scotland’s economy including more than £1.35 billion in city and growth deals, creating opportunities, jobs and long-term growth.
Our investment is having a real impact and I urge the Scottish Government to work with us to ensure this continues.