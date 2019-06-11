Scottish Secretary David Mundell responds to Labour Market Statistics

For the three months to April, Scotland’s overall labour market provides a strong and stable picture: employment increased robustly (+26,000); unemployment fell marginally (-3,000) and activity increased robustly too (+23,000). In addition, monthly claimant count numbers are worsening over the month of May, as there are 106,500 people in Scotland claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance and out-of-work Universal Credit (seasonally adjusted); this is up 1,300 on the month of May (provisional) and 18,500 up on the year before.

As a result, Scotland’s unemployment rate at 3.3% is the close to the recent record low and remains below that of the UK as a whole at 3.8%. Furthermore, the number of people employed in Scotland is at a new record high at 2,702,000. Although, Scotland’s employment rate, at 75.9%, remains just below the UK’s rate at 76.1%.

Responding to the figures the Scottish Secretary said: