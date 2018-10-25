Scottish Poppy Appeal’s ‘Light up Red’ campaign comes to Dover House

Dover House in London was illuminated in red lighting last night [24 October 2018] in support of the ‘Light up Red’ campaign by Poppyscotland for the 2018 Scottish Poppy Appeal. The campaign, which has been running for several years, sees iconic landmarks across Scotland lit up red. More than 30 venues were lit up last year.

This year the campaign made it to London as the Office of the Secretary of State building, Dover House, was also illuminated in red. This year’s campaign also commemorates the Centenary of the end of the First World War.

The Scottish Poppy Appeal raises over £2 million each year supporting members of the Armed Forces community across Scotland. This appeal, along with their year-round fundraising, provides services including advice, employment, mobility, respite, housing and mental health support.