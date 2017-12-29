Scottish people recognised in New Year Honours

Following on from the publication of the New Year Honours list, Scottish Secretary David Mundell passes on his congratulations to Scottish honourees:

“I am pleased to see the New Year Honours 2018 recognise some of Scotland’s most deserving volunteers, community leaders and public figures.

“From the achievements of prominent sporting greats such as Mark Beaumont to the inspirational local heroes of our communities whose tireless dedication, commitment and compassion benefit so many across the length and breadth of Scotland, it is right that we mark their dedication and commitment.

“I congratulate each and every recipient on their award - they truly deserve their recognition today and our thanks and praise for their contribution.”

For the full Honours list, please go to this page.