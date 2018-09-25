Scotland Tribunals recognised as a Carer Positive Employer

The HMCTS Tribunals in Scotland has an active Carer’s Group, which aims to promote carers in HMCTS, to signpost available support and guidance, and to provide peer support in the form of Carer’s Coffee Morning Support Groups.

Susan attended one of these coffee events, which took place on Thursday 20 September in the Glasgow Tribunals Centre. She took the time to meet with staff involved in the Carer’s Group, both the organisers and those who find the group a source of positive support.

This coffee morning was especially significant as it saw the Scotland Tribunals officially receive an accreditation as an ‘Engaged Carer Positive Employer’. This is awarded by ‘Carer Positive’, a Scottish Government Funded Initiative which aims to make life better for carers.

Susan said of her visit:

Going out to meet HMCTS’s brilliant teams across the country is always the highlight of my week – I never fail to be inspired and impressed in equal measure by the courts and tribunals I visit. And as Senior Disability, Health and Wellbeing Champion for the MoJ, I was especially pleased last week to be welcomed by colleagues at the Glasgow Tribunal Centre and hear about HMCTS Scotland’s official accreditation as an Engaged Carer Positive Employer. According to the charity Carers UK, 1 in 8 adults are caring for someone close to them – over three million of whom are juggling their responsibilities with employment. The support network that the team in Scotland have put in place is a real exemplar of how we can come together, and make sure that colleagues who are caring for someone have access to as much help and guidance as possible. I look forward to seeing Glasgow’s Carers’ Support Group go from strength to strength.

The Carer’s Group aims to play a part in breaking the isolation that carers can experience. As well as being a support group and arranging events, they arrange for speakers to come in to talk about issues related to caring and promote what help is available through the Ministry of Justice networks, including the employee assistance programme.

Paul McNicol, Chair of the local Carer’s Group, said: