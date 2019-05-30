Science Minister thanks ITER staff for international fusion research endeavour

Science Minister Chris Skidmore yesterday (29 May 2019) thanked UK staff at ITER , a nuclear fusion megaproject in Southern France

, a nuclear fusion megaproject in Southern France the minister addressed staff during a visit to the site and reassured them that the UK has put international science collaboration at the heart of its modern Industrial Strategy

he said he will do whatever he can to safeguard what continues to be a successful and productive collaboration between the UK and ITER

Science Minister Chris Skidmore said:

Science and innovation do not recognise borders, which is why we must always work as part of a global endeavour to solve challenges and seize the opportunities of tomorrow. International science and research collaboration is at the heart of our modern Industrial Strategy. I want to do everything I can to help ensure that the UK continues its successful relationship with ITER and that employees and their families can continue to live and work here. That is why I have been in France today, to ensure our close engagement with Professor Bigot and his team continues.