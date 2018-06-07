Schools to go Green for Grenfell

The government is supporting the event, organised by Grenfell United, which is designed to celebrate a spirit of unity and collaboration. The event will reflect how the community around the Tower and all over the UK came together to help after the tragedy last year.

The Grenfell community would like as many schools and community groups as possible to wear something green, fundraise for local causes and share their stories, photos and projects from the day on social media using the hashtag #GreenForGrenfellDay.

To help as many schools as possible get involved with this event, the government has supported the community in producing a schools information pack, available to download at www.grenfellunited.org/current-campaigns/green-for-grenfell.

It includes information about the day with ideas on how people can get involved, a poster to display in schools, and a template letter that schools can send to parents to encourage children and their families to take part.

Secretary of State for Housing the Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP said:

The Grenfell fire was an unimaginable tragedy and as we approach one year since that terrible day, it will be a time to reflect and to remember. I am pleased we are able to support Grenfell United and the community in promoting this important day.

Sandra Ruiz, from Grenfell United, said:

Green for Grenfell Day is an opportunity to celebrate community spirit up and down the country. In the days after the fire, a community of volunteers surrounded us and helped us through the most difficult of times. If there is to be a positive legacy from this tragedy, we hope it is that we celebrate and emulate here in North Kensington, and across the country, the community spirit that we saw in the days, weeks and months after the fire. We hope communities and schools will get behind it and it will bring good to people around the country. Anything that brings your community together is what Green for Grenfell Day is all about, that could be wearing green to school, planting trees, painting a community area, holding a coffee morning, anything that celebrates community. We hope people will join with us to make this a special and positive day.

Further information

Green for Grenfell Day asks schools and community groups to wear green on Friday 15 June and get involved in projects which benefit their school and community. Schools are also encouraged to raise money for a local initiative.

To support this event and encourage participation, an information pack is being distributed by Grenfell United to schools and community groups nationwide.

The twitter handle for the event is https://twitter.com/GforGrenfellDay