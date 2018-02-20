Scaling up materials & manufacture: apply for an innovation loan

Up to £10 million in innovation loans is available to UK small or medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to scale up and commercialise innovative manufacturing processes and materials development.

Innovation loans will be made through Innovate UK Loans Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Innovate UK.

Manufacturing and commercial readiness

The loan competition aims to help SMEs progress their innovative manufacturing and materials projects and achieve manufacturing and commercial readiness.

By commercial readiness we mean:

the capability to produce prototype products or systems at a commercially viable rate or scale

evidence that a business is financeable and has significant market potential

the ability of a business to market and sell its products, processes or services

Projects should focus on a late-stage manufacturing or materials innovation rather than be at the product level. They may include (but are not restricted to):

creation of new or improved manufacturing facilities, equipment and systems

development of software

development of new business models

materials testing

It is open to all manufacturing sectors.

Innovation loans for late-stage projects

This is the second loan competition offered under Innovate UK’s pilot programme.

Recognising that innovations need different types of funding support, Innovate UK’s pilot is a patient, flexible loan scheme for projects that are nearer to market, where there tends to be less risk involved.

It will make available up to £50 million over 2 years to the end of 2019.

Loan competition details