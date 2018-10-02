RWM strengthens Board

Radioactive Waste Management (RWM) Chairman Professor Malcolm Morley OBE has announced the appointment of two new Independent Non-Executive Directors to join the Board of RWM, the body responsible for providing radioactive waste solutions today and for the future. RWM Chairman Professor Malcolm Morley OBE said:

RWM is responsible for ensuring that radioactive waste is safely and securely managed today and for delivering a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) for the disposal of high activity radioactive waste in the future. It is committed to working with communities, Government, the nuclear industry and a wide range of stakeholders to deliver a GDF. I am delighted that Karen and David have joined RWM to add their extensive range of experience and knowledge to work with Board colleagues to support the development and success of the company.

Karen Wheeler has senior level public and private sector experience of major change programmes and the development of organisations to become delivery organisations. She is currently Director General for Border Delivery Group and works across Government.

David Prout is Pro-Vice-Chancellor at Oxford University where he has responsibility for strategic planning, resource allocation, the University estate and its capital plan. Previously David worked in central and local government, including as Director General for the £50 billion High Speed 2 rail programme.

David Prout

Karen and David took up their appointments in September 2018.