Robotics and AI for safer work: apply for residental and funding

Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, has up to £15 million for businesses and researchers to collaborate on robotic and artificial intelligence (AI) systems that support safer work for people.

The aim is to develop technologies and systems that take people out of the inspection, maintenance and repair of infrastructure in extreme environments and make unmanned operations the standard approach.

The competition will do this by bringing industry and research together to work collaboratively, come up with ideas for research and innovation projects and apply for funding.

It is part of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund for robots for a safer world – a £93 million investment by government to develop robotics and AI solutions in areas such as off-shore energy, nuclear energy, mining and space.

Competition run in 2 stages

This competition is being run in 2 stages.

In the first, we are inviting individuals to apply on behalf of their business to attend a 5-day residential innovation lab in September 2018.

The innovation lab will allow delegates to work in teams to generate innovative and commercially-viable ideas. It will use creative thinking techniques and activities to help evolve a common language and thinking and enable the sharing of understanding and expertise.

We are particularly interested in individuals that can contribute constructively and enthusiastically in the following areas:

robotic structural capabilities

reformable structures

long-range and beyond visual line-of-sight operations

electronics, sensors and photonics for extreme environments

AI, autonomy and situational awareness

mission planning and risk management

systems engineering, including methodologies, verification and validation tools

security, reliability, safety and trust

collaborative robotics and AI systems

long endurance operations

modules that support increased dexterity

locomotion platforms that work extreme environments

By the end of the lab with your team you will have developed a joint proposal for a research and innovation project.

Proposal development

In the second stage of the competition, teams that attended the innovation lab will have the opportunity to apply for a share of up to £15 million grant funding for their project.

Businesses will have 3 weeks to work with their partners to further develop, finalise and submit their proposals. Final proposals must:

make unmanned operations the standard for inspecting, maintaining and repairing physical infrastructures

focus on infrastructure in areas such as off-shore energy, nuclear energy, mining and space

focus on technologies that operate safely and efficiently over long periods of time, and without the need for maintenance

follow appropriate industry standards and system engineering principles

Only those who attend the residential innovation lab and meet the assessment criteria will be eligible to submit a proposal for funding.

Competition information