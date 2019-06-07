Robber who repeatedly stabbed police officer to spend more time in jail

The sentence for a man who robbed two shop assistants at knife point before stabbing a police officer has been increased by the Court of Appeal.

Stephen Unsworth, 36, took a 6-inch knife to a convenience store in Wigan, threatened the two female shop assistants and robbed them of personal possessions. He also stole cash, alcohol and tobacco.

Upon hearing sirens, Unsworth attempted to escape and was pursued by police. When PC Stephen Lamb grabbed hold of the offender, he was stabbed repeatedly with such ferocity that the blade snapped. Fortunately, his body armour prevented serious injury being caused. He suffered puncture wounds to his elbow, stomach and under his arm.

Unsworth was sentenced to 8 years and 6 months’ imprisonment at Bolton Crown Court in April. His sentence—for offences including robbery and wounding with intent to resist arrest—was increased at the Court of Appeal by 2 years for being too lenient. Unsworth will now serve a sentence of 10 years and 6 months in prison.

After the hearing, the Solicitor General, Lucy Frazer QC MP, said:

“Unsworth is a serial offender and it was right for the Court of Appeal to increase his sentence. The officers who apprehended him, despite one of them being repeatedly stabbed at, showed great bravery. If PC Lamb hadn’t been wearing body armour, the injuries he sustained would have been much worse.”