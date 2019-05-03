Response to Justice Select Committee: Court and Tribunal Reforms inquiry

Government response

HMCTS written response for the inquiry to consider the progress made in the reform programme

HM Courts & Tribunals Service
The Justice Select Committee held an inquiry into the HMCTS reform programme to consider the progress made with the reforms so far and the implications of planned changes, particularly in relation to access to justice. The Committee had placed particular interest in evidence of the effects and potential effects of the programme on access to justice, as well as the management of the reform process.

The following document is the formal written response from HMCTS to the inquiry.

HMCTS written response to Justice Select Committee

