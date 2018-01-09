Resources to raise awareness of IP in universities and colleges

Since September 2017, the IPO has published a suite of new tools for students and lecturers in further and higher education. The new resources aim to develop a greater understanding on IP with students and how IP impacts on their future careers.

IP Tutor and IP Tutor Plus

The IP Tutor tools, developed by the IPO , CIPA , CiTMA , lecturers and industry professionals, provides information on IP .

IP Tutor Plus is a resource for university lecturers to deliver IP lectures. There are four modules; creative, humanities, STEM and law, business and accounting subject areas.

These free resources include:

PowerPoint slides

lecture notes

case studies

wider discussion points

IP Tutor Plus compliments the existing IP Tutor resource. IP Tutor introduces and develops a student’s understanding of what IP is and how it works.

IP Tutor Plus helps lecturers engage their students to develop their understanding of managing and exploiting IP , and the relevance for their future academic studies or careers.

IP for Research

Created for PhD students and researchers to develop a greater understanding of how IP can maximise the impact of their research. The IP for Research resource includes:

6 quick guides on commercialising IP

an IP workshop

workshop an IP skills lens

The Intellectual Asset Management Guide for Universities and Lambert Toolkit support the setting of IP strategies within universities, and the management of effective collaborations between universities and businesses.

Resources for further education

Before students reach university, the Future Innovators Toolkit provides level 3 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teachers with the resources they need to introduce IP at any point in the curriculum.