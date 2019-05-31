Residents invited to view Perry Barr and Witton flood scheme

People living near a flood scheme being built in Sandwell Valley Country Park, to reduce flood risk in Perry Barr and Witton, are being invited to visit the site.

The £42.3m scheme is being built by the Environment Agency in partnership with Birmingham City Council and local levy funds, and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Part of the scheme involves creating a flood storage area and, when finished, it will reduce the flood risk to 1,400 properties.

Local residents are being invited to visit the scheme on 11 June to look at what is being done and to learn more about the scheme.

Josh Harris, project manager for the Environment Agency, said: