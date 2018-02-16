Residents invited to Holmwood drilling site drop-in event

The Environment Agency invites residents living near the Holmwood oil and gas exploratory site in Dorking, Surrey to a ‘drop-in’ event as part of its consultation on a permit application.

Visitors will be able to discuss the application and the process being followed to determine it, and talk to Environment Agency representatives about how they regulate oil and gas activities.

The event takes place at Dorking Halls (Martineau Hall), Reigate Road, Dorking RH4 1SG on Thursday 1 March, from 2pm to 7:30pm.

The consultation is open from 15 February to 15 March 2018 and follows an application by Europa Oil & Gas Limited for a bespoke environmental permit, which is currently being considered by the Environment Agency.

The application is for a bespoke environmental permit to drill a new well. Europa Oil & Gas Limited has also applied for permits to store oil on-site, and for the accumulation and disposal of radioactive waste from industrial activity. In deciding whether or not to issue the permits, the Environment Agency will take into account all relevant considerations and legal requirements.

Further information on the applications, a copy of thedraft decision document and details of how to comment can be found here.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said:

This is a great opportunity for local people to find out more about the proposed operations at Holmwood and how the Environment Agency would regulate such activities. An environmental permit sets out stringent conditions that a site must adhere to. We will not issue an environmental permit for a site if we consider that activities taking place will cause significant pollution to the environment or harm to human health. Although we are minded to approve the applications for the bespoke and standard rules permit we are still in the determination process and a final decision has not yet been made. We want to hear from the public and understand people’s views on this application and to raise any concerns before we make any final decisions.

For further information, please email KSLE@environment-agency.gov.uk.

All media enquiries: call 0800 141 2743.