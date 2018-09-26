Remembrance Sunday 2018: Find out how you can join the commemorations on Sunday 11 November

Starting at 11am, the service will commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) is the coordinator of the event, alongside colleagues from across government, the Armed Forces and veterans’ organisations.

This year, with Remembrance Sunday falling on the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, we expect a greater number of people to want to view the ceremony. There will also be an additional event, the Nation’s Thank You procession taking place immediately after the service. Applications for tickets for this event are now closed, but you can find out more details on the event website.

No tickets or passes are needed to watch the ceremony from the pavements along Whitehall and Parliament Street. There will be large screens north of the Cenotaph, near the green outside the main Ministry of Defence building and mounted outside the Scotland Office and south of the Cenotaph on the corner of King Charles Street.

If you are thinking of attending the commemorations in London, please note the schedule of the event below:

Attending and taking part

08:00: Whitehall opens to the public. The public are advised to arrive early to secure a good view, as space is limited. Please allow time to clear the police security procedures and you are advised not to bring suitcases or large bags.

09:00: Royal British Legion (RBL) detachments form up on Horse Guards Parade and in Whitehall.

10:00: All detachments march out from Wellington Barracks.

11:00: Two minutes silence marked by the firing of guns from King’s Troop on Horse Guards Parade. Cenotaph Service commences.

11:25: Cenotaph Service concludes and Royal British Legion detachments disperse past the Cenotaph.

12:30: The Nation’s Thank You procession commences

13:30: The Nation’s Thank You procession ends

Security Information

Extensive police security procedures will be in place on the day. Please allow plenty of time for clearance through security. We advise against bringing large bags or cases as these could delay your entrance into the public viewing areas. Please note that the unauthorised use of any drones (including quadcopters/helicopters) in this area and the roads surrounding Whitehall is strictly prohibited at all times.

Further information

• Queries about the march past should contact the Royal British Legion at cenotaph@britishlegion.org.uk.