Release of Independent Inquiry Report into Bullying and Harassment of House of Commons Staff
Statement by Committee on Standards in Public Life
We have received Dame Laura Cox’s report today. It is clearly a rigorous piece of work which raises very serious issues about the conduct and culture of the House. We will be discussing her report and important observations at our next meeting and will be maintaining a close interest in how the House Authorities and senior leadership respond.
Published 15 October 2018