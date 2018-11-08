Press release
Regulator launches short consultation on its Accounting Direction
(RSH) has launched a six-week consultation on proposals to make minor revisions to its Accounting Direction for private registered providers of social housing.
Legislation permits the regulator to make directions to PRPs about the way providers prepare their accounts, and to profit-making PRPs in respect of social housing activities. The Accounting Direction ensures that PRPs report a common minimum set of disclosures within their accounts and that various aspects of compliance with the Regulatory Standards are disclosed and certified within the published accounts. It does not direct on the individual measures that providers choose to take.
The proposed changes aim to:
- align the Direction with the requirements of the Value for Money Standard introduced in April 2018
- to accommodate the legislative abolition of the Disposal Proceeds Fund
- to reflect wider changes in legislation and changes in accounting standards and recommended practice
Any changes made to the Accounting Direction will come into force for accounting periods commencing 1 January 2019.
Alongside the publication of the consultation document the regulator will engage in discussions with stakeholders, including providers and sector advisors.
The consultation will remain open until 20 December 2018.
