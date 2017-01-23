Regional policy vacancy at the IPO

In light of the evolving business support landscape, the development of Local Industrial Strategies and government focus on local growth, the IPO is recruiting an IP Policy Advisor to work in the Oxfordshire region. This follows on from successful pilots in Manchester and Birmingham.

The post will work across the region to build and develop IP capability and ensure IP is integrated into business and innovation support programmes at a local level.

The successful candidate will join the IPO ’s Business Support Policy team, working within the regional Growth Hub. They will split their time between policy development and building relationships with stakeholders, ensuring businesses can maximise the value of their IP assets and contribute fully to the UK’s economic growth.

Full details of the role and how to apply are available on the Civil Service Jobs website.

The closing date for applications is 24 June 2019.

For more information please email adminvacancies@ipo.gov.uk.