News story
Regenerative medicine at the front line network event - information pack
The regenerative medicine at the front line innovation network event was held on 1 February 2018.
At the event in Bristol, a series of presentations provided details of the 2 challenges that make up the Defence and Security Accelerator competition Regenerative medicine at the front line.
Event slides
To set the scene, DASA Innovation Partner Jim Pennycook opened the event by giving an update on the Accelerator and an overview of research funding opportunities for innovative science and technology providers.
Challenge context and overview
Dr Abi Spear, Dstl’s Principal Scientist gave an overview of the competition and outlined its strategic importance. Lt Col Graham Lawton also briefed the audience on how front line services would use these emerging technologies and the difference it’s hoped it will make.
Technical overview
Dr Abi Spear then gave a technical overview and outlined the competition challenges. Information on the competition process was briefed by Emma Howe, Accelerator Competition Manager.
How to work with DASA
Mike Madden, Open Call for Innovation Lead outlined how organisations can work with DASA and gave advice on how to submit good proposals for funding.
The competition closes at midday on 11 April 2018.
All queries will be answered by email. Send queries to our competition DSTLRegenDefenceAccelerator@dstl.gov.uk and DASA accelerator@dstl.gov.uk email inbox.