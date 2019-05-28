Regenerative Medicine at the Front Line: Demonstration Day

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) invites all those with an interest in regenerative medicine, particularly for the treatment of traumatic injury, to a demonstration and discussion event on 6 June 2019.

Suppliers funded at Phase 1 of the Regenerative Medicine at the Front Line competition will be showcasing their projects.

There will also be an opportunity to hear plans for a Phase 2 competition, as well as receive an update on the wider regenerative medicine strategy, to see how to get involved.

The demonstrations will be led by our funded suppliers: Universities of Nottingham, Bristol and Birmingham, and Plasticell Ltd. Three projects will be showcased in the area of bioengineered blood components and two in technologies to potentiate soft tissue regeneration early after wounding.

We are particularly interested in your attendance at this event if you have an interest in supporting the exploitation of such technologies, or have complementary programmes of work.

Dr. Matthias Pumberger from the regenerative medicine programme at Charité, Berlin, will deliver the keynote speech. Charité is one of the largest teaching hospitals in Europe and the regenerative medicine programme brings together experts from the fields of medicine, biology and engineering to deliver novel therapies including in the area of musculoskeletal injury.

Representatives from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine (RCDM) will be present at the event and welcome discussion on their wider regenerative medicine project, including synergies with other programmes. Members of the DASA team will be on hand too for further discussion.

To attend the event

To participate in this demonstration event, please register by 10:00 on 4 June 2019 on the Eventbrite page. Please note that places for this event are limited.

