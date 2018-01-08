Reduced tolls on Severn bridges begin 8 January 2018

Drivers who use the Severn bridges are reminded changes to the TAG payment system take place from 8 January 2018.

Those who pay by top-up with a Trip TAG through online banking will need to update their payment details to Highways England’s account from 8 January 2018. Account holders will still be able to pay through the website or phone.

Drivers paying by direct debit will not need to take any action – their accounts and balances will be transferred automatically and their payments adjusted to reflect the new charges.

The changes have been shared by letter with holders of TAGs – the prepayment system that allows regular travellers to cross without stopping to pay manually.

Clive Perkin, Highways England Divisional Director of Strategy and Planning, explained:

We’re very proud to be taking over the responsibility for these iconic bridges which provide such important links between Wales and England. We’re also looking forward to welcoming staff currently employed by Severn Crossing PLC into Highways England.

From midnight on 8 January vehicle charges will be exempt from VAT, reducing the overall charge for individual crossings from £6.70 to £5.60.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

The UK Government’s decision to reduce the tolls will cut costs for commuters and tourists, and present exciting opportunities for businesses operating in Wales and over the border. I’m absolutely sure that reducing and then removing the tolls will boost Welsh employment and strengthen Wales’ position within the United Kingdom – that is why I made it my number one priority as Secretary of State.

After 8 January the crossings will operate as normal with just a few small changes to signs at the toll plazas.

Staff currently employed with Severn Crossing PLC have all been offered employment with Highways England.

Details of the changes and actions necessary are available on the Severn Crossings website.

Background information: Severn Bridges (M4 and M48) daily charges after 8 January 2018

Vehicle Category Current daily toll charges Daily charges after 8 January 2018 Category 1 (Cars and other vehicles up to 9 seats) £6.70 £5.60 Category 2 (Goods vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes, small buses) £13.40 £11.20 Category 3 (Goods vehicles over 3.5 tonnes, large buses) £20.00 £16.70

Category 1: £5.60, with the Season/Shared TAG at £98.56 (20% discount based on 22 trips per month).

Category 2: £11.20, with the Season/Shared TAG at £197.12 (20% discount based on 22 trips per month).

Category 3: £16.70, with the Season/Shared TAG at £330.66 (10% discount based on 22 trips per month).

