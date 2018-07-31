Recruitment of Non-Executive Director

Person Specification

We are looking to recruit one individual who will bring the following skills to the VMD’s Management Board and Audit and Risk Assurance Committee:

An appreciation of the functions and responsibilities of a public service organisation and how such organisations have been responding to the drive for efficiency across Government. An ability to communicate and build relationships at all levels and good interpersonal skills, including the ability to negotiate, persuade and build partnerships at all levels. The ability to provide impartial, objective and pragmatic advice, to contribute to discussions at a strategic level and to think creatively, and bring independent judgement to bear on issues of strategy, performance and resources. A specialism in one or more of the following:

Senior management experience on a board or at senior management level of running and overseeing a commercial business. This should include experience of financial controls, the use of management information to drive business improvement and working in partnership with other organisations to deliver outcomes, products or services.

Experience of working within the animal health sector and an understanding of the science related to livestock husbandry, animal welfare, or veterinary science and/or functional animal nutrition.

Experience of working on an audit committee.

Experience of working in the IT industry.

You will need to demonstrate in your written application examples of where your experience matches these essential skills. We would like in particular to encourage applications from those who have experience in the animal health/veterinary sectors.

Additional Information

For an information pack please contact Chris Abbott: c.abbott@vmd.defra.gsi.gov.uk

How to Apply

To apply, please send a CV and covering letter giving clear examples in no more than 1000 words of where your experience matches the essential skills mentioned above to:

Chris Abbott, Veterinary Medicines Directorate, Woodham Lane, New Haw, Addlestone, Surrey KT15 3LS



or c.abbott@vmd.defra.gsi.gov.uk

To be received no later than noon, Friday 14 September 2018.

Please also include contact details of two referees who can be contacted to provide a reference prior to interview.

All candidates will be required to complete the following forms: