Record-breaking £150bn investment unveiled during US State Visit

Major package of investment commitments set to boost jobs, drive growth and deliver opportunity for working people up and down the country

More than 7600 high-quality jobs to be created across the UK, with major US investment flowing into clean energy, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing — key sectors in the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy

Flagship commitments unveiled today include £100 billion investment from Blackstone in the UK over the next decade and £3.9 billion from Prologis across the UK’s life sciences and advanced manufacturing

It marks the largest commercial package ever secured during a State Visit, underscoring the power of the UK-US economic partnership and delivering on the government’s Plan for Change

The UK has secured a historic £150 billion of inward investment from US companies, newly announced this week as part of the US President’s State Visit, delivering real change for people across the country.

These deals will create more than 7,600 high-quality jobs, revitalise communities, and accelerate growth in sectors of the future.

These 7,600 jobs will be in all areas of the United Kingdom: 1,000 new jobs in Belfast and 6,000 more roles from Glasgow to Warrington, the Midlands and the North-East. This investment surge will deliver real opportunities for working people — from apprenticeships in clean energy to careers in biotech and AI.

This unprecedented package reflects the scale of ambition shared by both nations and the UK’s position as a global leader in the future-facing industries prioritised under the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy.

It comes alongside the world leading Tech Prosperity Deal, which will be signed tomorrow [Thursday] and a new major deal to turbocharge the build-out of new nuclear power in both countries.

Key new announcements:

A £100 billion investment pledge from Blackstone over the next decade into the UK

£3.9 billion investment from world leading investment firm, Prologis, to strengthen its current investment at Cambridge Biomedical Campus and including a major upgrade to Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal, supporting growth in life sciences and advanced manufacturing and creating local jobs in surrounding areas including Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire.

Palantir to invest up to £1.5 billion to help make the UK a defence innovation leader and create up to 350 new jobs.

£150 million investment from American company, Amentum, creating more than 3,000 jobs across Glasgow to Warrington and the Midlands, expanding its UK workforce by over 50%.

Boeing to convert two 737 aircraft in Birmingham for the US Air Force — the first USAF aircraft built in the UK in over 50 years — creating 150 high-skilled jobs.

US Engineering firm, STAX, has committed £37 million to expand their UK operations and pioneer emission reducing technology at ports around the country.

Major funding into UK-based R&D and startups, accelerating growth in biotech, AI, and advanced manufacturing.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

When we back British brilliance, champion our world-class industries, and forge deeper global alliances — especially with friends like the US — we help shape the future for generations to come and make people across the country better off. These investments are a testament to Britain’s economic strength and a bold signal that our country is open, ambitious, and ready to lead. Jobs, growth and opportunity is what I promised for working people, and it’s exactly what this State Visit is delivering.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

These record-breaking investments will create thousands of high-quality jobs across the UK — from clean energy to advanced manufacturing. It’s a huge vote of confidence in our economy and a clear sign that our Plan for Growth is delivering for working people. Working closely with the US strengthens our global position and delivers real results for British businesses.

Tomorrow [Thursday], at Chequers, major UK and US investors will meet the Prime Minister and President Trump to discuss how both countries can go further to deepen economic ties and unlock new opportunities for collaboration.

This State Visit marks the largest investment package ever associated with a visit of its kind, surpassing previous records set by the Chinese and Korean State Visit in 2015 and 2023 respectively.

The UK-US relationship is economically balanced and mutually beneficial. Alongside the record-breaking inward investment package, today UK companies are also making significant commitments to invest the US market.

They include:

Leading British pharmaceutical company, GSK, are investing nearly £22 billion ($30 billion) into US R&D and manufacturing over five years, including $1.2 billion in new facilities and AI, creating hundreds of skilled jobs and strengthening UK-US life sciences ties.

UK tech company, Urenco and US nuclear company, Radiant, signed a £4 million deal to supply advanced HALEU fuel to the US market.

BP plans to invest over £3.6 billion ($5 billion) annually in the US for the next five years, building on $160 billion already invested and supporting 30,000 jobs nationwide.

UK tech giant, Sage, committing £1.6 billion ($2.3 billion) in operational spending in the US over three years, reflecting strong market growth and 40% US investor ownership.

OakNorth are investing over $5 billion into the US market over the next three years, helping create thousands of new jobs across the country.

Rothesay, the UK’s largest specialist pensions insurer, has invested over $10 billion in the US across sectors including US Public Finance (including healthcare and higher education), Residential and Commercial Real Estate and Infrastructure

Revolut is set to invest over $500 million in the United States over the next 3-5 years to accelerate its expansion and support its ambition to scale as a bank for American consumers.

Paul Weston, Regional Head for Prologis in the UK, said:

Our investment ambitions for the expansion of Cambridge Biomedical Campus and Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal are backing two of the UK’s most critical sectors: life sciences and logistics. This demonstrates our commitment to fostering innovation and delivering the sustainable infrastructure that underpins the UK’s long-term economic growth.

John Heller, CEO of Amentum, said:

The US State visit reflects the unique strength of the UK-US partnership and our shared determination to drive economic growth and prosperity. The energy resilience and national security of both nations depend on continued leadership and advances in energy and technology – the focus of this visit. Commitments by both governments to back and invest in these industries help drive Amentum’s continued growth and investment in innovation, jobs and skills on both sides of the Atlantic.

These investments will not only create jobs but also boost productivity, drive regional development, and equip people with the skills needed for the industries of the future.

Notes to editors

The “record-breaking” investment pledge of £150 billion refers to the largest total value of new confirmed inward investment commitments ever announced in connection with a UK state visit. It includes forward capital commitments by US firms including £90bn from Blackstone which is in addition to the £10bn that they have previously announced that they will deploy in the UK to support datacentres but which they have reaffirmed as part of a total investment pledge of £100bn over the next decade.

However, if we take into consideration commitments from UK firms, banks and financial institutions to invest into the US, alongside UK Central Government commitments to buy around £60 billion ($82 billion) from US companies over the next five years then the overall total commercial package amounts to around £280 billion.

Please see below for a list of all the investments announced as part of the State Visit:

US to UK commitments

X-Energy and Centrica plan to build up to 12 advanced modular reactors with a follow-on UK-wide programme targeting a fleet of 6GW of nuclear power. According to the companies, the Hartlepool project would generate enough power for up to 1.5 million homes and create up to 2,500 good jobs. They estimate the overall programme could deliver at least £40 billion of economic value for the UK and US, with £12 billion specifically for the North East.

Last Energy and DP World plan to establish one of the world’s first micro modular nuclear power plants, backed by £80 million in private investment, to unlock a clean power supply for the expansion of DP World’s London Gateway port and business park.

Amentum confirmed a £150 million investment in the UK and the creation of over 3,000 new jobs – increasing its UK workforce by over 50% over the next four years. These will be created in regions across the nation, helping create prosperity and a skilled workforce in places such as West Cumbria, the North West, the North East, the Humber, Glasgow, Suffolk and Bristol.

Phillips 66 is currently investing more than £110 million per year to maintain and enhance the Humber Refinery. The company plans to keep investing in this important facility to boost fuel production, help secure the UK’s energy supply, and create hundreds of construction jobs.

Prologis has announced UK investment intentions to create valuations totalling $5.2 billion (£3.9 billion), supporting the expansion of Cambridge Biomedical Campus in the South East and Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal in the Midlands. These projects focus on life sciences and logistics — two critical drivers of national growth — and will support thousands of jobs across the UK.

Google has announced the opening of its data centre in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, as part of a new £5 billion investment in the UK.

AI cloud computing company CoreWeave will be investing £1.5 billion in AI data centre capacity and operations in the UK – bringing total investment in the UK to £2.5 billion over the past year. As part of this investment, CoreWeave is partnering with British firm DataVita in Scotland to build one of Europe’s largest, most efficient AI data centres. It will deliver advanced compute powered by renewable energy, whilst creating local jobs and contributing to the local economy.

British firm Nscale, and leading American companies OpenAI and NVIDIA are partnering up to establish Stargate UK to deliver new AI infrastructure in the UK.

Microsoft has made its largest ever financial commitment in the UK with a $30 billion (£22 billion) investment into AI infrastructure and ongoing operations. This includes building the country’s largest supercomputer in partnership with Nscale.

Palantir to invest up to £1.5 billion to help make the UK a defence innovation leader and create up to 350 new jobs.

Scale AI will invest £39 million in the UK over the next two years, expanding their European HQ in London and quadrupling its employees by the end of next year.

Salesforce announced an additional $2 billion (£1.4 billion) in investment in its UK business through 2030. Salesforce UK will become an AI hub for the UK and Europe with new R&D teams to support business innovation across the region. The investment bolsters Salesforce’s ongoing commitment to the UK, extending a previous 5-year investment of $4 billion made in 2023, bringing the total investment to $6 billion.

BlackRock will open its new Edinburgh offices on 18th September, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the region. The new space will allow BlackRock to grow its local workforce from 800 to 1,400. Once complete, two of the five largest BlackRock offices globally will be located in the UK. It is also investing £500 million into enterprise data centres across the UK, supporting infrastructure growth and digital transformation.

CD&R (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice), a US-based private equity firm active in the UK for over 25 years, has committed to invest at least £2 billion more in the British economy over the next five years. This will be achieved through new investments and growth initiatives across its diverse portfolio, which includes companies such as Morrisons, Belron, and Motor Fuel Group. CD&R will continue to anchor its European operations from expanded London headquarters and partner with government to drive economic growth and employment.

S&P Global will open a new office in Manchester on 3rd November, representing a £4.156 million strategic investment beyond its UK headquarters in London. This expansion reflects the company’s long-standing presence in the UK, where it employs 2,988 people, including 200 permanently based in Manchester. The UK remains a crucial strategic hub for servicing key global markets.

Bank of America is set to create up to 1,000 new jobs in Belfast, marking its first-ever operation in Northern Ireland. This milestone highlights the region’s growing importance in global financial services.

CitiGroup is investing £1.1 billion into the UK, its second-largest market globally. Citi employs 14,000 people across four main UK sites — London, Belfast, Edinburgh, and Jersey. The investment includes a major refurbishment of its Canary Wharf headquarters and continued expansion of its Northern Ireland operations.

PayPal has announced a £150 million investment in product innovation and growth to benefit UK customers. This includes financing for new product initiatives tailored to British consumers, reinforcing the UK’s position as a key global market for the brand.

Saronic, US-based defense technology company is expanding its operations into the UK and plans to invest £25–50 million in its growing UK business over the next 3–5 years, with the major potential to scale. As part of this investment, the company plans to establish offices in London and a UK-based operations, testing, and production facility in Portsmouth tailored to British requirements and domestic supply chains.

Boeing will modify two U.S. Air Force E-7A Wedgetail aircraft in the UK, marking the UK’s first significant role in aircraft manufacturing for the U.S. Air Force in over 50 years. This collaboration will create more than 150 jobs in Birmingham and enhance economic ties and defence cooperation between the UK and US.

Capital commitments

BlackRock expects to allocate over £7 billion to the UK market next year on behalf of its clients and is investing £500 million into enterprise data centres across the country.

Blackstone is aiming to invest in excess of £100 billion of assets in the UK over the next decade. This includes their £10 billion investment in a data centre in Blyth.

UK to US commitments

GSK will invest $30 billion in R&D and manufacturing in the United States over the next five years. This includes a new $1.2 billion investment announced today in manufacturing facilities, AI, and advanced digital technologies, creating hundreds of highly skilled US jobs. New facilities will bridge R&D and manufacturing across both the US and UK, strengthening both countries’ leadership in life sciences.

BP plans to invest more than $5 billion each year (p.a) in the US over the next five years, having invested more than $160 billion in the US since 2005. BP is a major employer, with over 30,000 employees in the US, supporting businesses and powering homes across the nation.

Sage, one of the UK’s few major listed tech companies, is making significant long-term investments in the US market, with $2.3 billion in planned operational spending over the next three years and 40% US investor ownership.

Urenco and Radiant have signed a deal worth around £4 million to supply advanced HALEU fuel to the US market. Urenco is building an Advanced Fuels Facility in the UK, co-funded with the UK Government, and is exploring a similar facility in the US.

OQC (Oxford Quantum Circuits) is partnering with NVIDIA and Digital Realty to create the world’s first Quantum-AI data centre in New York City.

This facility will combine superconducting quantum computers, AI tools, and infrastructure under one roof.

It will support breakthroughs in pharmaceuticals, financial services, and energy grid optimisation, helping reduce drug development timelines, improve risk analysis, and enhance renewable energy management.

Barclays announced over £700m ($1 billion) into its New York operations. The bank is building out its Americas headquarters in Times Square, New York, with state-of-the-art facilities to connect the US and UK and drive innovation and economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

Revolut is set to invest over $500 million in the United States over the next three to five years to accelerate its expansion and scale as a bank for American consumers. This investment is expected to create hundreds of high-quality US jobs.

Starling Group is investing over $100 million in the coming years to unlock growth in its US operations.

Capital commitments

OakNorth is investing over $5 billion into the US market over the next three years, helping create thousands of new jobs. As a digital bank focused on the lower middle market, OakNorth supports a wide range of businesses that drive productivity across the economy. It was one of the first foreign digital banks to receive approval to set up a US Representative Office in 2024 under FED and NYDFS oversight.

Rothesay, the UK’s largest specialist pensions insurer, has invested over $10 billion in the US across sectors including public finance, real estate, and infrastructure. It has also invested $7.5 billion in listed US corporate debt and plans to double its US investment over the next few years with an additional $10 billion.

